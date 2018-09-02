Vietnamese Americans hail McCain as 'our hero,' thanking him for his service to the refugee community

Most other legislators “don’t know as much about … the character of the Vietnamese people the way Mr. McCain did,” said Khuong The Dang, a leader of the Vietnamese community in Arizona. The pharmacist recalled how he and others found great comfort in “always knowing we could depend on him for help when the Vietnamese regime tried to show their power to oppress the people, violating their human rights and basic freedom. Now, who will we call when that happens? Who will be our voice in Washington?"