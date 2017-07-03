Two wildfires burning in Central California scorch more than 1,700 acres

Firefighters are battling two wildfires that erupted Sunday in Central California, including one that triggered evacuations.

The Spring and Derrick fires have burned more than 1,700 acres in Mariposa and Fresno counties.

Spring fire Location Mariposa County Acreage 225 Containment 15%

The first wildfire, dubbed the Spring fire, erupted about 1:45 p.m. just south of Mariposa and scorched 225 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze, only 15% contained, is burning in the small town of Mormon Bar and the community of Bootjack.

As flames moved close to homes, residents who live in the areas of Morningstar Lane and Allred and Grist roads were ordered to evacuate, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

By Sunday night, firefighters managed to stop the blaze from advancing to Mariposa.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Derrick fire Location Fresno County Acreage 1,538 Containment 20%

Farther south, firefighters battled a 1,538-blaze that is only 20% contained, Cal Fire said.

Dubbed the Derrick fire, the blaze started about 10:30 p.m. off Los Gatos Road, just west of Coalinga.

Los Gatos Canyon Road from Derrick Avenue to the Fresno County line was closed due to the wildfire.

The latest wildfires follow a busy week for firefighters in Southern California, where they tackled at least half a dozen fires stretching from San Luis Obispo County to Riverside County.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center’s four-month outlook, California is facing an elevated fire danger this summer and fall.

The record rains this winter produced heavy crops of grass that wither rapidly in the summer heat. This could result in larger fires with aggressive behavior, the agency said.

