Gray skies and cool temperatures expected for the World Series and Halloween trick-or-treaters

Tuesday night will be a perfect night for trick-or-treating and baseball in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

About a week after L.A. smashed the World Series heat record with 103 degrees at the start of Game 1, temperatures for Halloween will hover in the mid-60s with a light breeze and “spooky, cloudy skies,” said meteorologist David Sweet.

“It’ll be cloudy skies at the Dodger game, really not too much wind. Hopefully it won’t be as scary as the last game,” Sweet quipped.

“In fact, it looks like we’re in for a lengthy gloomy stretch,” the National Weather Service wrote in its three-day forecast. “Probably not going to see much sun for a while at lower elevations except for a few brief breaks at times.”

The skies will continue to gray as the weekend approaches, when light rain is expected across the region starting Saturday.

The first big winter storm of the season is flowing south from Canada and is expected to bring chilly temperatures and drizzle to Southern California through the weekend before dissipating Monday. A second storm is lined up behind it that could bring additional rain, but it’s unclear where the storm will land, forecasters said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Bridge over 110 Freeway painted Dodger blue for World Series

For Dodger fans on the edge, it all comes down to a Halloween comeback

Here's what the LAPD wants baseball fans to know before Game 6 of the World Series