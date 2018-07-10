Death of postal carrier found in her truck during heat wave in Woodland Hills is under investigation

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is investigating the death of a 63-year-old U.S. Postal Service carrier who was found dead in her truck amid sweltering temperatures last week, the department said Monday.
Peggy Frank was found dead in Woodland Hills on Friday, the same day temperatures in the Los Angeles neighborhood hit a high of 115 degrees. That was just four degrees short of the hottest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County, 119 degrees in 2006, also in Woodland Hills.
It was unclear if Frank’s death was related to the heat. A doctor ordered tests to further investigate the cause, a department official said.