Yosemite deaths highlight the danger behind those glorious Instragram posts

The “bad selfies” list by MyYosemitePark.com also advises against posing near waterfalls, wildlife and rivers. It also reminds visitors to always hold the cables while climbing Half Dome. “Never attempt a selfie on them or try to go up the cables if it is raining, snowing, hailing or looks like it may storm. Both the cables and the rock get really slippery and treacherous,” the website says.