Program suspends operations after veteran kills three hostages and himself at Yountville facility

The veterans care center in Yountville where a former U.S. Army soldier killed three hostages before taking his own life has suspended its operations.
The Pathway Home is on the grounds of the Veterans Home of California, which was founded in 1884 and is the largest residential setting for vets in the nation. The Pathway Home, a nonprofit program, was started in 2008.
It is unclear how many veterans were in the program's care, but they will be supported by mental health and other services in cooperation with the federal Veterans Affairs and local Napa County and nonprofit providers.
Last week, Albert Wong, a troubled veteran who had been in treatment at the Pathway Home for post-traumatic stress disorder, took three women hostage before shooting them and then himself. He reportedly had been ousted a month earlier because of hostile behavior.
Authorities identified the victims as the home's executive director, Christine Loeber, 48; therapist Jen Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.
The victims "served as the program's core clinical team," according to the Pathway Home. A celebration of life for the women will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at the Lincoln Theater.
The future use of Madison Hall, which housed the Pathway Home, has not been determined. The building remains closed as the law enforcement investigation continues.
"The Board indicated that it is examining a range of options to continue the important mission of The Pathway Home, helping the nation's post-9/11 veterans with mental health services and wellness support in a network of local and national public and private partners," the statement read.
Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia