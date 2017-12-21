L.A. Now California: This just in
Remains in Grand Canyon thought to be those of missing Los Angeles man

Grand Canyon National Park rangers say remains have been found that are believed to be those of a Los Angeles resident who went missing in June.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that people on a private river rafting trip discovered remains while on a day hike. Rangers found evidence indicating the remains are those of 72-year-old Raafat “Ralph” Amin Nasser-Eddin.

Nasser-Eddin was reported overdue from a hike on June 12 and matched the description of a person reported to park rangers as being disoriented at a canyon camping area the day before. A days-long search was fruitless.

The remains were found Wednesday nearly 3 miles from his last known location near Hermit Camp. The Coconino County medical examiner will confirm the identity.

