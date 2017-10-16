These are some of the victims of the Northern California firestorm

At least 41 people are dead and more are reported missing as one of the worst firestorms in California history rages in Northern California.

These are the victims who have been identified so far.

Donna and Leroy Halbur Tim Halbur

Donna Mae and LeRoy Peter Halbur, both 80

Larkfield

LeRoy and Donna Halbur moved into their house on Angela Drive almost four decades ago, when their now-adult sons were just boys. The couple celebrated their 80th birthdays and 50th wedding anniversary there in August, eating good food and sipping wine with their family in the backyard. Their sons, Tim and David, played songs from the old Bing Crosby record they loved.

LeRoy and Donna were born four days and about 200 miles apart in Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army, then went to college on the G.I. bill and became an accountant. She was a nun who left the order to earn a college degree of her own, later working with children as a reading specialist.

They moved to California in part because of her allergies, initially setting their sights on La Jolla, said their son Tim. But when LeRoy got a job in Santa Rosa, the couple settled there.

LeRoy was devoted to the community – a reflection of his Catholic faith, Tim said. He traded vegetables from his garden with neighbors. He served as an usher at the couple's church and helped start the Sonoma County branch of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity. He delivered food to those in need each week, his son said, loading up donations just days before his death.

“He didn’t want any credit,” Tim said. “He just served.”

LeRoy, a longtime accountant at Codding Enterprises, also loved to travel, cruising down the Nile River with his sons and flying to Japan for Tim’s 40th birthday. He went to Turkey and Mongolia, and rode the Trans-Siberian Railway.

“He tried to go everywhere,” Tim said. “It was a nice thing to see, because he was so selfless in so many other ways.”

Donna cared deeply about learning, her son said, working at different elementary schools with children who struggled to read. She wrote children’s books and invented board games for her sons to play – inspiring the creativity they now show as musicians, Tim said.

“She was a very free spirit,” Tim said. “She enjoyed things being fun and creative and spontaneous, and tried to instill that in everyone around her.”

They died at the hillside house they had called home for decades. LeRoy was in the driveway, his son said. Donna was in the car parked in the garage.

— Kate Mather

Lynne Powell Courtesy of George Powell

Lynne Anderson Powell, 72

Santa Rosa

Lynne Anderson Powell was a dog lover, avid quilter and professional flutist.

On Oct. 8 her husband, George, saw the orange glow of fire in the distance from the couple’s home on Blue Ridge Trail in the hills above Santa Rosa. He woke Lynne, told her to grab her dog -- a red-and-white border collie named Jemma -- and said to get moving.

“I’ll get out as soon as I can,” he assured her.

She asked which direction to go at Mark West Springs Road, the main artery that quickly caught ablaze as flames came tearing down through the trees.

Turn right, he said.

They planned to meet at a hospital or school parking lot at the bottom of the road.

Lynne Powell never made it. As flames leapt across the road and smoke made it impossible to see, she missed a hard turn and went off the road down a ravine.

Fifteen minutes later, driving down the same road with his dogs, George Powell passed the same spot.

“I didn’t know,” he said, opening his eyes wide as a question lingered in the air at a friend’s Sebastopol home where he is temporarily staying.

“If we’d have gone together, maybe that would have saved her,” he said. “Either that or we would have perished together. We’d have been together.”

Authorities later found Lynne’s blue-gray Toyota Prius and, a few steps away, her remains, burned beyond recognition. The Powells’ dentist identified them.

Jemma, still inside the car, had also burned to death.

George thought Lynne must have tried to escape on foot, but first would have tried to get the dog out from the back of the car.

“It’s evident that she was overwhelmed instantly,” George said. “Hopefully she wasn’t in a lot of pain.”

Just days after his wife’s death, George, 74, described Lynne as “my passion and my life.”

Still wearing his wedding ring, he said he’ll die with it on.

“I don’t want to find someone else,” he said. “I’ve been to the mountain. I’ve found [my] love.”

The Powells met when George was 40 and Lynne was 38. She was tall with amber eyes and a dirty-blond ponytail. Both of them had been previously married and divorced. He was working as a freelance photographer in L.A. and she played flute in the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra.

They were introduced through mutual friends, George said, and the connection was instant.

“There was so much electricity between us,” he said.

Not quite three months later they were married before a few friends and a rented judge in the house Lynne owned.

George got a job for a local government TV station and Lynne later became a secretary. They stayed in Albuquerque until they both retired and then moved to Eugene, Ore. They never had children.

In 2007 the Powells moved to the Bay Area to be closer to Lynne’s aging parents, who have since passed away. Lynn Bowen was their real estate agent and later became a friend.

“The property had to work for dogs,” Bowen said. “And the house had to have a room that could be designated for and accommodate her quilting.”

The couple found a simple, one-story, ranch-style home in a development amid rolling hills dotted with oak trees and trails.

They trained their dogs in agility and sheepherding. Lynne spent hours making quilts for friends and for fundraisers, including a wall-size hanging of sheep, border collies and a shepherd that hung in George’s office. They hiked every morning, ran their dogs in the meadow and hosted any friend who came to visit.

“I figured we had another 15 or 20 years together – that was our plan,” George said.

In the last two years Lynne had battled mouth cancer, making it painful to eat. Yet she still cooked for herself and George.

“She always did things for me, she always thought of me no matter what was happening to her,” he said. “I don’t know if I can keep going,” he said, putting his head in his hands.

George can’t contemplate the future yet. In addition to his wife, he lost his home and everything in it – her collection of flutes, his life’s photography work. His only priority right now is to find a mortuary for Lynne and a small, plain container for her ashes.

“I do want her near me,” he said.

— Nina Agrawal

Charles and Sara Rippey Associated Press

Charles Rippey, 100, and Sara Rippey, 98

Napa

In his later years, Charles Rippey had lovingly begun to call his wife his queen.

“Here comes the queen,” he used to say, as Sara approached in her wheelchair.

He was 100 and she was 98, and the two had been inseparable since they were children in grade school. Both died when the Atlas wildfire in Napa engulfed their home.

Soon after they married in 1942, Charles, better known as “Peach” — a nickname his mother gave him as a child because of his rosy cheeks — went off to war. His deployments took him to North Africa, Italy, France and Germany, leading a company of 200 black soldiers.

When he returned home, he was hired as an engineer at Firestone in Akron, Ohio. The company promoted him over the years and assigned him to posts in distant places, such as Sweden and Argentina.

Sara stayed home and raised five children.

“She used to make us the best eggs,” Mike said. “Each kid liked theirs a different way — scrambled, over medium, poached.”

When Mike moved out to Northern California after college, his siblings and parents eventually followed. This summer, the family gathered to celebrate the Rippeys’ 75th wedding anniversary.

His father doted on his mother, Mike said. He bought her jewelry, took her dancing and told her he could not live without her.

Sara was not as affectionate, but “everywhere he went, she went,” he said.

— Esmeralda Bermudez

Kai Logan Shepherd Irma Muniz / Associated Press

Kai Logan Shepherd, 14

Redwood Valley

Kai Logan Shepherd appears to be the youngest person whose life was claimed by the fires that have ravaged the wine country.

He was a shy eighth-grader at Eagle Peak Middle School. He loved the Giants and pitched in the Babe Ruth League. He was a wrestler, said his aunt, “stocky and strong, with a great big smile and wonderful dimples.” Recently, he had begun playing the sax in his school band.

As the Shepherds — Kai, his parents and older sister — frantically tried to drive to safety, their cars caught fire halfway down the mountain, forcing them to flee on foot. Kai’s mother, Sara, and sister, Kressa, were saved by a neighbor, Paul Hanssen, who had survived the firestorm by locking himself in a metal trailer that he’d pushed against rocks on his property. Hanssen found Kai’s body, against an embankment, about 50 feet from his mother and sister.

— Robin Abcarian

Carol Collins-Swasey Courtesy of Roxanne Swasey

Carol Collins-Swasey, 76

Santa Rosa

A real estate agent by trade, Carol Collins Swasey remained active in the local American Red Cross volunteer program after she retired.

She passed away during the devastating Santa Rosa fires, her stepdaughter Roxanne Swasey said in an email. Her husband, Jim Swasey, was out of town, and when he couldn’t get a hold of her, he called local authorities, Swasey recounted.

“Her remains were discovered in the house, which was located in Coffee Park,” Roxanne Swasey wrote in an email.

“As you can imagine this is a very stressful time in our family's lives. We are devastated at the loss of Carol,” she added.

She described how Carol’s career brought her to Santa Rosa. She had been married to Jim for 27 years and “was quick-witted with a great sense humor and an animal lover.”

“She was a positive influence on a lot of people's lives in helping them buy homes and felt a lot of gratitude in being able to do so,” Roxanne Swasey wrote.

Roxanne recalled how Carol loved to sit back and crochet afghans for her friends and family.

It was “very grandmotherly in that way. She also had the best chocolate chip cookie recipe I've ever tasted and enjoyed surprising us with them when my siblings and I were kids. ”

Carol leaves behind four stepchildren, nine grandchildren and three brothers.

— Ben Oreskes

Linda Tunis Associated Press

Linda Tunis, 69

Santa Rosa

Linda Tunis' remains were found at her home in Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, according to her daughter Jessica Tunis.

"I have been a mess, absolutely devastated," Jessica Tunis wrote on Facebook. "Hug and kiss your loved ones extra hard tonight."

Earlier, Jessica Tunis has used the social media platform to try to find her mother, asking users if they knew whether the park was evacuated before it burned down and posting a missing-person flier.

The pair had last spoken early on Oct. 9.

Linda Tunis called her daughter from her burning home and said, "I'm going to die" before the phone went dead, the Associated Press reported.

"May she rest in peace, my sweet Momma," Jessica Tunis wrote.

— Alene Tchekmedyian

Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75

Apple Valley

Irma Elsie Bowman, 88

Redwood Valley

Roy Howard Bowman, 87

Redwood Valley

George Chaney, 89

Napa

Michael John Dornbach, 57

Calistoga

Valerie Lynn Evans, 75

Santa Rosa

Arthur Tasman Grant, 95

Santa Rosa

Suiko Grant, 75

Santa Rosa

Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67

Santa Rosa

Carmen Colleen McReynolds, 82

Santa Rosa

Sharon Rae Robinson, 79

Santa Rosa

Lee Chadwick Roger, 72

Glen Ellen

Daniel Martin Southard, 71

Santa Rosa

Edward Stone, 79

Napa

This story is ongoing. Please email sonali.kohli@latimes.com if you would like to share stories about any of the victims.

ALSO

Death toll in wine country fires rises to 41 as driver of water truck dies in rollover accident

Northern California is facing catastrophic wildfires more typically seen in the south. Experts aren't sure why

A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories

After evacuations are lifted in Larkfield-Wikiup, some residents return home to wreckage: 'It's gone'