Man beaten to death over $1.14 at Oakland park, police say

Police say two young men are accused of brutally beating a 55-year-old man to death in an Oakland park and stealing $1.14 from him.

KRON-TV reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Jabari Jones and 18-year-old Breshawn Clark were arrested last week on suspicion of murder.

Investigators said a 12-year-old called 911 after spotting Phillip Fai Low lying motionless.

Officials said witnesses saw Jones punch and stomp on Low multiple times Feb. 22 at Lowell Park. Police said Jones and Clark left the park but returned twice more to further assault Low and steal his money.

Officer Jose Barocio said at one point Jones and Clark put Low inside a shopping cart and threw him into water.

The two men were ordered back to court March 20 to enter pleas. It wasn't immediately known if they have attorneys.

