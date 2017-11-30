Strong odor reported in Westside caused by natural gas odorant spill

Authorities today determined that a strong odor in the Westside resulted from a natural gas odorant spill.

The reports began coming in around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, prompting Southern California Gas crews to rush to the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue to investigate, said Melissa Bailey of the Southern California Gas Co. Crews from the utility, along with the Los Angeles Fire Department, worked to determine the source of the odor late Wednesday night, Bailey said.

They found no gas leak but discovered a natural gas odorant spill at a third-party production company in the West Los Angeles area, according to Bailey.

“Natural gas is odorless, and as a safety precaution, a distinctive odor is added to it so most people can easily notice its presence,'' Bailey said.