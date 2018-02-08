Pink's, L.A.'s hot dog king, may get intersection named after it

As if the long lines of diners weren't enough recognition, Pink's Hot Dogs may be getting more love from Hollywood.
Pink's, an institution for nearly 80 years, will have the intersection where it is located named "Pink's Square" if the Los Angeles City Council approves a motion Wednesday introduced by Councilman Paul Koretz.
Pink's Square would honor the popular location that opened in 1947 at La Brea and Melrose avenues, after its original owners, Paul and Betty Pink, began operating a pushcart in 1939, according to the motion.
Pink's is a well-known establishment to Hollywood residents and visitors, with long lines often stretching around the block and a wall filled with autographed pictures of the celebrities who have eaten there.
"To date, the family has created over 35 combinations of hot dogs and a dozen variety of hamburgers to satisfy the varied taste of its patrons," Koretz's motion states.