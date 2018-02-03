Skinhead gang member suspected in prison slaying

Officials say a Sacramento skinhead street gang member is suspected in the slaying of a fellow white inmate in a California state prison.
The death Thursday of Aaron Glynn, 36, at Calipatria State Prison is the second in less than a month with known white supremacist connections.
Officials say Glynn died of stab wounds to the abdomen, chest and neck. They named as suspects Charles Gilbert "Boots" Demar, 43, and Bryan Cook, 42.
Sacramento County prosecutors say Demar was convicted of assault and drug crimes benefiting the gang.
All three were serving life sentences, Glynn from Tehama County, Cook from San Joaquin County and Demar from Sacramento County.
Devlin Stringfellow, a founder of the Public Enemy Number 1 white supremacist gang, was slain at another prison last month.