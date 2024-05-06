A high-speed chase in Ontario leads to death of a bystander as well as the suspect

A high-speed chase in Ontario over the weekend ended in a multicar collision and the deaths of two people: a bystander whose car was smashed in the wreck, and the suspect, who was shot by police.

Police say the incident began after the Ontario Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding a disturbance at the 400 block of West Maple Street at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The caller told dispatch his sister’s ex-boyfriend was threatening to enter the residence if his sister did not go outside, a police report stated. He also notified dispatch that ex-boyfriend had a history of domestic violence and threats involving a gun.

The police later identified the suspect as Orlando Roman, 39, of San Bernardino.

When officers arrived, they located Roman, who was believed to be armed, and began to negotiate with him, but he refused to exit his vehicle, police said. Told that a warrant had been issued for Roman, officers ordered him to surrender, leading to a standoff that lasted about 30 minutes before he drove off, KABC-TV reported.

According to the police, Roman led officers on a high-speed chase on surface streets and the 60 Freeway — driving through oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the highway — before coming to an end near Grove Avenue and Philadelphia Street, where he triggered a three-car pileup.

Immediately after the collision, Roman fled from his car and attempted to carjack another vehicle, police said. When that failed, the police said, Roman ran towards Cucamonga Avenue and Philadelphia Street while armed with a handgun and was shot by police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

The police have not disclosed what led to the shooting, which is being investigated by the Ontario Police Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The two other drivers whose cars were involved in the collision were treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital. Amanda Powers, 44, of Ontario was pronounced dead; the other driver was released with minor injuries.

