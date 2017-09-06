Railroad fire 30% contained, but blaze continues to threaten giant sequoias near Yosemite

Firefighters battling the Railroad fire near Yosemite National Park relied on cool weather Wednesday to make progress on a blaze that continues to threaten groves of giant sequoias in the Sierra National Forest.

The wildfire is burning between Sugar Pine and Fish Camp and has scorched 11,528 acres. It is 30% contained. Fire officials say moderate temperatures and higher levels of humidity have helped increased containment of the fire, but high temps and dry conditions may return Thursday, with the added threat of thunderstorms and spot fires.

“Today is going to be critical,” said Cheryl Chipman, a spokeswoman with the National Forest Service. Warmer weather leads to more fires, she said.

Officials say they still fear wet or dry thunderstorms could produce lightning and strong winds that could help spread flames.

The wildfire is burning in areas with dry pine and cedar trees that not only help fuel the blaze but also increase the risk for firefighters.

The fire has burned 14 structures and forced the evacuations of several mountain communities. Roughly 600 residents have been affected, Chipman said.

More than 800 personnel are fighting the fire, including 14 hand crews, six helicopters, 89 engines and 14 dozers. Air tankers have been ordered to help support firefighting efforts too.

The fire broke out Aug. 29 near Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, just north of Oakhurst.

The fire has forced mandatory evacuations for several campgrounds, lodges and mountain communities. The California Highway Patrol blocked access to Highway 41 from south of Wawona to Sky Ranch Road.

On Tuesday, the fire had moved into the Nelder Grove, home to more than 100 mature giant sequoias. The fire did not damage the trees but it burned the vegetation beneath them.

Chipman said firefighters were focusing their efforts on protecting structures and conducting more fire operations to slow the spread of the fire. Fire officials say the fire will continue east toward Little Sandy — and downslope from the Speckerman Mountain peak — and southwest toward Sugar Pine and Cedar Valley.

The Railroad fire is one of two blazes the National Forest Service is fighting. In California, there are more than 20 active fires, including the La Tuna fire in the city of Los Angeles, which has burned 7,194 acres and is 80% contained.

