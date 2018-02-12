L.A. area — like much of California — has little to look forward to in newest storm

Scattered showers are likely in Los Angeles through Wednesday, but the light rains won't do much to alleviate a dry start to the year, the National Weather Service said.
Between a quarter to a half-inch of rain is expected to fall in the region between Monday and Wednesday and forecasters predict there will be even less rain than that in Northern California, where places like San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa all have observed the warmest start to the year on record.
"Lucky areas may get more than a half-inch," said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "That isn't going to amount to a hill of beans as far as relieving our precipitation deficit. The impact, or lack thereof, is zero."
The weather service's climate prediction center, which issues three-month outlooks for precipitation and temperature, didn't have particularly good news either. For February, March and April, the center is forecasting lower-than-average precipitation and higher-than-average temperatures for Southern California.
The greatest amounts of rain will fall south of Point Conception and could include brief periods of heavier rainfall. The weather service warned that heavier showers may cause minor mud and debris flows in recent burn areas.
Still recovering from January's deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County authorities are monitoring the storm system that is expected to dump light rain over the barren hills charred by the Thomas fire. But the predicted rains are nothing like the heavy rainfall that triggered the massive and deadly debris flows in Montecito last month, forecasters said.
"It's not even enough rain to cut down on the fire danger in the area, because a quarter to half-inch of rain is not enough to moisten the fuels enough to prevent the possibility of rapid fire growth," Sweet said. "Later on this week we are expecting another Santa Ana wind event, and that would serve to dry things out."
Cooler temperatures caused by the storm will bring snow levels down to around 4,000 feet, he said. Snowfall began Monday morning at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, with 2 to 4 inches of snow falling on the slopes by 10 a.m.
"The forecast is calling for showers to continue this morning and then to pick up again later this afternoon," the resort wrote on its website. "Old man winter isn't going anywhere."
Despite that, Sweet said he doesn't expect the storm to make much of a difference in Northern California either.
"This storm is targeting this area, and this area will have the greatest potential for rain — as small as it might be," he said.