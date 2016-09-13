San Diego Navy commander arrested on attempted rape charge

A Navy commander has been arrested on attempted rape charges in San Diego involving a woman also in the maritime branch, officials said Tuesday.

Cmdr. John Michael Neuhart II was arrested Monday after police received a call about 3 a.m. from the victim's neighbor who heard screams coming from her house. According to police, Neuhart ran from the home and was arrested in a nearby canyon.

Neuhart could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and it was not known whether he has a lawyer yet.

Police say the victim is also in the Navy and was an acquaintance of Neuhart's. According to police, the victim was with friends at a downtown hotel earlier in the evening when they ran into Neuhart. She later went home with him, police say. The victim fought off Neuhart and screamed, prompting the neighbor to come to the home, according to investigators.

After the neighbor told Neuhart that police were on their way, he ran, police said. The 39-year-old commander was booked on one count of attempted rape by force and one count of assault with intent to rape.

Navy spokeswoman Lt. Leslie Hubbell said Neuhart is the commanding officer for a helicopter squadron in Guam and was in San Diego for a training conference. She said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has been notified.

Neuhart, who is from New Jersey, enlisted in 1995. He has logged 36 combat missions in Iraq. Neuhart graduated with a master's degree from the United States Naval War College in 2015.