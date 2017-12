Police are warning Redondo Beach residents to safeguard their pets after receiving a report of a coyote seen eating a dead cat Thursday morning.

The coyote and its apparent prey were spotted about 7:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Vanderbilt Lane, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Anyone who sees a coyote is asked to call the city's Animal Control office at (310) 318-0611, or call 911 in the event of an immediate threat. After hours, police can be reached at (310) 379-5411.