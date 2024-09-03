Mountain lion attacks, injures a 5-year-old child in Malibu Creek State Park

Entrance to Malibu Creek State Park was closed after a boy was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday.

A 5-year-old boy from Woodland Hills was injured Sunday when a mountain lion attacked him while he was out for a picnic with his family in Malibu Creek State Park, authorities said.

A park ranger later killed the lion.

The child was playing with other children close to the family’s picnic table when the big cat attacked, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The cat took hold of the boy, causing injuries.

“One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy. Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree,” said the department in a statement.

The mountain lion remained in the tree as officials responded to the area. It was deemed a threat to public safety and a ranger “euthanized it via firearm,” the department said, offering no further details.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and released Monday.