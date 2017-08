One person was killed and a suspect was later shot by police at a park in Santa Monica on Friday.

According to the Santa Monica police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Hotchkiss Park on Friday afternoon. The officers arrived and confronted a suspect who “pulled gun [sic] on officers and was shot,” the police said on Twitter.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

No details were immediately released about the victim of the first shooting.

