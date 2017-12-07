Fires rage from San Diego to the San Fernando Valley

A destructive wildfire fueled by powerful winds swept through northern San Diego County on Thursday, moving toward Oceanside and coastal communities, and prompting new evacuations.

The fast-moving Lilac fire spread through Bonsall and surrounding areas, charring 4,100 acres, destroying 20 structures and threatening 1,000 more in the rural pockets of horses and agricultural lands.

Numerous horses died or were injured when flames ripped through the San Luis Rey Training Center, a thoroughbred racehorse facility on Camino Del Rey, destroying most of the barns. Trainers initially tried to coax the horses onto a main track at the center, but as flames encroached, they simply set the panicky horses free.

Workers risked getting trampled to let the animals out.

“There are horses running all loose down here,” trainer Cliff Sise told the bloodhorse.com, which covers horse racing and breeding. “People have lost horses. Barns have burned down. It just happened so fast that [we] had to do something.”

Residents in north Vista, Oceanside and Bonsall were advised to prepare to evacuate as the fire continued burning unchecked.

“This is a wind-driven fire that is moving at a dangerous rate,” Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie said. “This is an extremely dynamic situation. We’re trying our best to get out ahead of it to try and keep people safe.”

In Murrieta, a fast-moving wildfire destroyed at least one home and triggered evacuations. The blaze, reported about 1:15 p.m. near Los Alamos and Liberty roads, scorched 300 acres in about three hours, according to Cal Fire. About 300 firefighters were tackling flames moving through heavy fuels at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

The new fires come as authorities in Los Angeles began to make progress on major fires that together have destroyed or damaged more than 30 homes and prompted the evacuations of more than 100,000 people.

The 475-acre Skirball fire in Bel-Air has not grown in nearly a day, a testament to the overnight assault that crews launched on the western and northern edges of the fire, close to the 405 Freeway and multimillion-dollar homes, officials said.

The 20% containment figure means firefighters have cleared brush to make a fire break, or hauled in hoses, to stop the blaze from advancing along about one-fifth of the fire’s perimeter.

“We’re not done,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. “We’re in the middle of this event.”

One firefighter was injured early Wednesday and is receiving treatment for burns on his neck.

The LAFD tested a new technology Thursday: a drone that used thermal imaging to seek out hotspots, a high-tech way of directing crews to areas that need attention. The drone will also assess property damage, Terrazas said.

The Skirball fire destroyed four houses on Casiano Road, Moraga Drive and Linda Flora Drive, and damaged a dozen others.

The Creek fire in the mountains above Sylmar was more destructive. It burned 12,600 acres, destroyed 15 structures and damaged an additional 15. By Thursday evening, the blaze was 10% contained. Authorities expected that number to rise through the night and lifted most evacuation orders, allowing many residents to return home.

While flames were burning much less intensely, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned residents that it’s still an insecure time.

“We still have winds that, through Saturday, can pick up without any notice,” he said.

Carlos Angulo, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, wound his way up and down Kagel Canyon Road on Thursday, familiar by now with the neighbors — many of whom work in the film industry — on his route.

Except now, the street was lined with charred trees, melted playground equipment and destroyed homes, casualties of the Creek fire.

Angulo, who has worked this route for about 13 years, pulled up outside the ashes of one home. He greeted the owner by name, as well as another resident — handing them both their mail.

“I’m going to hold the mail for you in the office until you find a place or something,” Angulo told the woman, who was seeing her destroyed home for the first time.

The woman who he’d delivered mail to was visibly shaken, as she looked at what was left of her home. She declined to speak for an interview.

“They’re like my family. I see them every day,” Angulo said. “It’s very sad.”

Outside her home, neighbor Mathew Trippler introduced himself to the woman and told her how sorry he was.

His home, a little farther down, had survived the blaze.

“It went the first night?” she asked him.

He told her he thought it had.

She told him she’d woken up to red windows on Tuesday.

“I hope my cat got out,” she told Trippler.

Residents heard from the fire department that 10 homes burned in Kagel Canyon.

The San Diego-Union Tribune contributed to this report.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com | Twitter: @alenetchek

brittny.mejia@latimes.com | Twitter: @brittny_mejia