California

Fast-moving Highland fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County

Firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to multiple reports of fire on Highlands and Aguanga Ranchos Road.
Highland Fire - Firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to multiple reports of a fire on Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road. When units arrived they found10-15 acres burning with a potential for 150 acres with a moderate rate of spread and winds pushing the fire.
(ONSCENE.TV)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A brush fire has burned more than 300 acres across Riverside County, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

The blaze, dubbed the Highland fire, was first reported at 12:37 p.m. near Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road in the unincorporated neighborhood of Aguanga. Within a few hours, the fire had reached 325 acres and was threatening structures. Firefighters have made no progress at containment.

An evacuation order was issued for Aguanga residents north of Cottonwood Creek, south of Sage Road and Golden Eagle Drive, west of Boulder Vista and east of Becker Lane. An evacuating warning, a less urgent alert, was issued for an area east of Vail Lake Resort, north of David Street, south of Pueblo Road and west of Shirley Way.

CalFire officials published an online map of the evacuation areas.

A reception and care center for evacuees can be found at Great Oak High School in Temecula, 32555 Deer Hollow Way. Those who have large or small animals that need shelter can drop them off at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Ave.

Road closures were in place along Highway 79 between Sage Road and the San Diego County line, as well as between Sage Road and Wilson Valley Road.

