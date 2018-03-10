New storm moves into Southern California, but don't expect heavy rain

A weak storm brought some sprinkles to Southern California on Saturday.
Los Angeles probably will see between one-third and one-half inch of rain from a subtropical storm passing through the region Saturday and early Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe. The mountains around L.A. could see up to 2 inches of precipitation.
Ventura and Santa Barbara counties probably will experience the most rainfall, Munroe said.
Experts expect between a half and 1 inch of rain along the coast and valleys in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and 1 to 3 inches in the ocean-facing Ventura County mountains, Munroe said.
Meteorologists do not expect as much rain as last week, when Montecito and nearby communities were spared significant damage from the first significant storm to hit the area since January's devastating mudslides.
The rain likely won't come down fast enough to cause mud or debris flows in recent burn areas, even though they are forecast to receive much of the rain, Munroe said. Still, residents in those areas should monitor changes in the forecast, he said.