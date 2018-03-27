California Department of Justice will oversee investigation of Stephon Clark killing by Sacramento police

California's Department of Justice will oversee a Sacramento police investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was killed by officers during a vandalism investigation.
Speaking at a news conference backed by black fraternity and sorority members, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced the agreement Tuesday.
"I have complete confidence in my detectives but due to the nature of this investigation, the extremely high emotion, anger and hurt in our city, I felt it was in the best interest of our entire community, including the members of our police department," Hahn said. "Our city is at a critical point right now and I believe this will help build faith and confidence."
The agreement calls for the state Justice Department to play two roles: to provide independent oversight into the shooting of Clark by two officers who encountered him in his grandmother's backyard a week ago, and to be a review of Sacramento's police training and policies on the use of force.
"My team and I at CDOJ will do everything in our power to ensure this investigation is fair, thorough and impartial," Becerra said, promising that the reports will be "based on the fact and the law, nothing more and nothing less."
Clark's killing has sparked days of protests in Sacramento and widespread condemnations from public figures including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Common.
Tuesday's news conference drew a heavy showing of black fraternity and sorority members, who said they had come to support Sacramento's black community, as well as the city's first African American police chief, Hahn.
"We are burdened. We are burdened with Hahn, we are burdened with the Clark family. It's not just one of us, it's all of us," said Sarita Lee of Sacramento.
She and others praised Hahn and community demonstrators for their conduct in the past nine days, and welcomed more transparency in the investigation. "I would like for fear to be removed," Lee said. "Police don't need to be afraid of us. We don't need to be afraid of the police."
Sacramento's mayor and police chief have urged residents to withhold judgment until the investigation is complete.
Police quickly released officer videos of the shooting as well as radio transmissions. During several tense standoffs with police — including one that blocked Interstate 5 and another that prevented fans from getting to a Sacramento Kings basketball game — they praised officers for showing restraint and preventing an escalation of tensions.
The incident that ended Clark's life began when Sacramento officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a call that a 6-foot-1 man wearing a black hoodie and dark pants was breaking into vehicles, authorities said. The caller said the man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
A sheriff's department helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and directed police toward him, authorities said. Deputies told officers that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken a window to a home.
The man was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and was looking into another car, police said. Officers ordered the man to stop and show his hands, but he ran. They chased him to the backyard, where, authorities say, he turned and advanced toward the officers "while holding an object which was extended in front of him."
"The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons, striking the suspect multiple times," the police department said in a statement.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
In police videos, an officer is heard saying, "Hey, mute," before the sound cuts off.
Sacramento's police chief said the muting issue is part of the investigation, adding that "it builds suspicion."
Clark's family has hired as its lawyer civil rights litigator Ben Crump, whose client list has included the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
Leaning on Crump for support, Clark family members on Monday made the first of what he warned must be a long series of public appearances to keep a national spotlight fixed on Clark's slaying.