UC President Janet Napolitano undergoing cancer treatment, expected to return to duties 'very soon'

University of California President Janet Napolitano was hospitalized over the weekend and has been undergoing treatment for cancer, school officials said Tuesday.

Napolitano was diagnosed in August, officials said, and her treatment is nearly complete.

She has kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout the course of her treatment and “has consistently performed her wide range of duties at full capacity, without interruption or impact,” the university said in a statement.

On Monday, she experienced side effects that required hospitalization. She is doing “extremely well,” officials said Tuesday, and is expected to be discharged this week and back to work in full force soon.

“While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the university’s key priorities,” the statement said.

Napolitano had a previous diagnosis of cancer that was successfully treated. The university did not provide further details out of respect for her privacy, UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said.

