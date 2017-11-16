UC regents admonish UC President Janet Napolitano for approval of interference in state audit

University of California regents meeting on Thursday admonished UC President Janet Napolitano for agreeing to a plan that led to interference in a state audit on the operation of her office.

Her approval of a plan in which campus chancellors and then the top members of her office staff would preview campus administrators’ confidential survey responses “reflected poor judgment and set in motion a course of conduct that the Board of Regents finds unacceptable,” board chairman George Kieffer said in a statement after the regents met behind closed doors for nearly five hours.

“Her decision and the then follow-on actions of her direct reports reflect negatively on the University of California community, which is committed to the highest ethical standards in furthering the University’s mission of teaching, research and public service.”

Nonetheless, he said, “The board continues to have confidence in and fully supports her continuing leadership.”

That being said, Kieffer said the regents had directed Napolitano “to further examine the culture within UCOP that may have contributed to the failure of others to meet their respective responsibilities.”

The regents asked Napolitano to apologize, which she did right after Kieffer read his statement.

“I recognize the results of the board’s fact-finding review and the actions the board has taken in response,” she said. “I recognize and understand that nothing is more important for someone in my position than to uphold the highest possible ethical standards — and to ensure that all my staff do likewise.”

The regents, meeting in San Francisco, were responding to an independent investigation that found Napolitano's top aides had sought to suppress campus criticism of the central office in confidential surveys from State Auditor Elaine Howle.

Napolitano approved a plan to review the surveys about her office's operations and services before they were sent back to the auditor.

After Howle publicly alleged that Napolitano's office improperly interfered, the regents commissioned the investigation by former state Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno and the Hueston Hennigan law firm. The investigation found that Napolitano's chief of staff, Seth Grossman, and deputy chief of staff, Bernie Jones, had prescreened campus responses "with the specific purpose of shaping the responses to be less critical of" the UC Office of the President. They also tried to hide their actions from the auditor, the investigation determined.

Though Napolitano knew about the plan to review the survey responses, investigators said there was "insufficient evidence to conclude that she was aware of [the aides'] conduct in purposefully and systematically targeting unfavorable responses."

Napolitano has apologized for the plan, saying she wanted to make sure the information sent to the auditor was accurate. Her office's relationship with Howle has been "toxic," she told investigators, stemming from an earlier audit last year accusing UC of hurting California students by accepting too many out-of-state applicants. Napolitano denounced that audit as "unfair and unwarranted."

Grossman and Jones resigned last week. Grossman said through a spokesman that he had done nothing improper and that all actions had been cleared with university attorneys and internal auditors. He has taken a job in Washington, D.C., as chief of staff and counselor to American University President Sylvia M. Burwell.

Jones told The Times in April that allegations of improper interference were groundless. He did not respond to an email last week asking whether he had resigned because of the investigation.

The regents plan to vote Thursday on corrective measures, including a new policy to bar UC employees from attempting to "obstruct, interfere or in any way attempt to coordinate requests for information in regards to any state audit."

A new law approved by the Legislature that takes effect Jan. 1 also makes interfering with auditors an offense subject to fines.

The audit, released in April, found that Napolitano's office paid excessive salaries and benefits to its top executives and did not disclose to the UC Board of Regents, the Legislature and the public $175 million in budget reserve funds. It included 33 recommendations on how to improve financial accountability, which UC officials have accepted and are putting in place.

