Most private colleges take very few transfers. At USC, about 1,500 get a spot each year

Xavier Garcia sat at a welcome dinner the evening of move-in day at USC, shoulders straight, shirt tucked, hands folded over a notebook filled with questions to ask and people to meet.

With Ds in high school and no family with college degrees, he once had dismissed the possibility of attending a private school. But at Sacramento City College, he had buckled down. Now here he was, a transfer student at the so-called University of Spoiled Children.

Transferring into an elite private college is not easy. Princeton hasn’t taken a transfer in more than two decades, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. In the fall of 2015, Stanford enrolled 15 transfer students; Yale, 24. Cornell and Georgetown University, known for accepting transfers, took in 497 and 186, respectively.

USC, by contrast, accepted 1,505 transfers from 350 colleges. They made up almost one-third of its new undergraduates. About 800, like Garcia, transferred from a community college. Many were the first in their families to attend college. Most were on financial aid.

“When my mom told me she depended on me to give her a better life for our family, I was like, ‘OK, I will do something with my life,’” Garcia said. “I’m ready to prove myself.”

Beside him at the dinner, Garcia’s mother silently took in USC’s cardinal and gold tablecloths, the ballroom filled with eager students — her son’s new world. She squeezed his hand and burst into tears.

The number of transfers at USC is huge, especially when put in a national context, said Terry Hartle, senior vice president of the American Council on Education.

“In any given year, about ﻿1.6 million students in the country will enroll for the first time as a community college student,” he said. “About 10% of those will transfer to another institution — so about 160,000. About 2% of those will go to a private university. So if USC alone enrolls 800, that’s 800 out of 3,200. … That’s really dramatic.”

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times Xavier Garcia, 21, a transfer student studying health and the human sciences, takes an organic chemistry class at USC. Xavier Garcia, 21, a transfer student studying health and the human sciences, takes an organic chemistry class at USC. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Recruiting and accepting a significant number of transfers has helped change the demographics of USC. The campus is no longer majority white; about 23% of undergraduates are eligible for Pell Grants, federal financial aid for low-income students.

Students in Garcia’s shoes often turn to the University of California or California State University — public schools with structured transfer programs, many relatable classmates and sticker prices much lower than USC’s, where the total cost per undergraduate is estimated to be $72,273 for the next academic year.

To make USC possible for many of these students, the university points to its financial aid and student support: Last year, the school spent more than $42 million providing grants to community-college transfers. It organizes question-and-answer sessions and “TransferMation” workshops including crash courses in library research, networking skills and “making the most of your summer.”

“It’s not necessarily easy, and it’s certainly not cheap, but nor is it rocket science,” Hartle said. “It’s ﻿one thing to get more students in. It’s another thing to get them in, get them through with an education and get them out the door with a degree in hand. So the schools that are going to be successful at it will be the schools that are willing to identify and recruit and admit transfer students — and provide an array of services to help them succeed.”

Garcia worked hard to find his way at USC. He got two scholarships. He asked a professor to lunch to figure out his major. He made one of the many student centers on campus a regular hangout.

When an advisor at the center noticed that he hadn’t come by in days, she emailed to make sure he was OK.

“People actually notice when you’re not here,” he said.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times USC student Xavier Garcia, right, chats with friend Christian Carrion, left, during a late-night study group session. USC student Xavier Garcia, right, chats with friend Christian Carrion, left, during a late-night study group session. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC has been accepting transfers for decades but began recruiting heavily from community colleges about 10 years ago. University President C.L. Max Nikias often cites a 2006 study that found that fewer than 1 in 1,000 students at the nation’s most selective private universities was a community college transfer.

While some schools hesitate to accept transfers out of fear that graduation rates will suffer, USC transfer students graduate at about the same rate as the rest of the student body. Out of the 8,800 transfer applications received last year, USC accepted 27% — compared with the 16.6% freshman admissions rate. Still, the average admitted transfer student’s GPA was 3.7, or A-minus honors.

“We had to make sure that the transfer students that we brought in were able to compete with these very good freshmen students,” said Bruce Grier, a 34-year USC employee who oversees transfer admissions and transferred to USC himself from Pasadena City College after serving in the Navy. “Our goal was always to make sure that the professor couldn’t tell who the transfer student was.”

That often requires more than academics. Many transfer students experience culture shock and arrive short on skills that those from more privileged backgrounds take for granted — such as how to write a resume for a summer job or get to know professors during office hours.

“My first semester, I was thrown into career fairs, people were talking about internships, and I was just trying to find my way to class,” said Jimmy Ko, who transferred as a junior from Santiago Canyon College into USC’s undergraduate business school.

Ko co-founded the newly formed USC transfers club and has hosted workshops full of advice as basic as check your email, join clubs and use classes not just to learn but also to network. He’s pointed his peers to the many campus resources offering help with writing and research.

But at first he was so busy just getting his bearings, knowing he already had less time on campus than most classmates.

He didn’t find his groove enough to form the club until the end of his junior year, which made graduating feel bittersweet since there was so much more he wanted to do to create a community for the many transfers still navigating their USC years alone.

A transfer’s shorter stay on campus can seem shorter still given how long it can take to acclimate.

“It took me a year to feel like I belonged, and it was not easy,” said Adrian Trinidad, who transferred from Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in 2013.