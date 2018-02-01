Amid middle school shooting, a debate rages over random weapons searches at L.A. campuses

The nonprofit InnerCity Struggle, which works to promote safe, healthy communities on L.A.'s Eastside, and the advocacy law firm Public Counsel asked the district for logs of random searches at schools where weapons had been confiscated. The district provided logs for 59 schools, fewer than a quarter of LAUSD's middle and high schools. The records may not show all the searches at those 59 schools because they asked for logs only when weapons were found.