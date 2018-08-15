Morgana King, jazz singer who played Brando's wife in Godfather films, dies at 87

King was among the first singers to adopt the new Brazilian bossa nova style of music in the early 1960s, and her career blossomed with “A Taste of Honey” in the mid-’60s. But as rock ’n’ roll came to dominate radio and the popular charts, she was pushed toward the musical margins. A severe car accident in 1969 left her in a hospital for months and kept her from singing for more than a year.