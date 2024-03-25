Paula Weinstein, Hollywood executive and Emmy-winning producer, dies at 78

Paula Weinstein, an accomplished Hollywood executive and producer known for her work on film and TV projects such as “The Perfect Storm” and “Grace and Frankie,” has died. She was 78.

Weinstein’s daughter, Hannah Rosenberg, confirmed the Emmy winner’s death Monday in a heartfelt statement highlighting her mother’s professional achievements and philanthropic work, as well as urging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. No cause of death was given.

“The world is a lesser place without my mother,” Rosenberg said.

“She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in, including the many projects that spanned her illustrious career, the stories she fought to tell and the social justice causes she championed.”

Throughout her career, Weinstein produced more than 30 films, including disaster drama “The Perfect Storm” (2000) starring George Clooney, Oscar-nominated thriller “Blood Diamond” (2006) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and romantic comedy “Monster-in-Law” (2005) starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda.

Weinstein also worked on a number of TV movies, for which she was nominated for several Emmy and Producers Guild of America Awards. She ended up winning two Emmys: one for the HBO biopic “Truman” (1995) starring Gary Sinise as the president of the United States, and another for the HBO political drama “Recount” (2008), starring Laura Dern, Denis Leary, Kevin Spacey and John Hurt. She scored a PGA Award as well for “Truman.”

One of the final projects Weinstein touched was the acclaimed Netflix comedy series “Grace and Frankie,” starring Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Weinstein served as an executive producer on the show throughout its seven-season run, from 2015 to 2022.

In addition to producing big- and small-screen projects, Weinstein held executive positions at various Hollywood institutions, according to a biography provided by her representative. She served as president of United Artists, executive vice president of Fox and vice president of Warner Bros. before assuming the role in 2013 of chief content officer at Tribeca Enterprises, which hosts the annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Beyond Hollywood, Weinstein was politically engaged — occupying a seat on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and raising millions of dollars for Democratic candidates spanning more than two decades, according to her reps.

“She shattered barriers in Hollywood and always lifted other women along with her,” Rosenberg continued in her statement.

“And I know my mother would want me to add this: if you’d like to honor her, please stop what you are doing and turn your attention toward reelecting President Biden and making sure Democrats win down the ballot so we can be sure democracy survives in America and around the world.”

She was married to fellow producer Mark Rosenberg, who died of a heart attack in November 1992. The two founded the production company Spring Creek Productions.

In 1993, Weinstein spoke with The Times about continuing her work after losing her husband and raising their daughter alone.

“I had good training,” she she said, “an extraordinarily strong mother who said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. No matter what, you get up and you keep going.’ And I was wise to marry a man who was quite the same. So at any moment when I think, ‘Oh my God, not today, ‘ I hear those voices saying, ‘Get out of bed, do your work, love that baby, laugh.’”

