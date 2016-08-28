Juan Gabriel, superstar Mexican singer, dies at 66

The press office for Mexican superstar Juan Gabriel said the singer has died at age 66. The statement said he died Sunday but did not say where.

Juan Gabriel was Mexico's leading singer-songwriter and top-selling artist, with sales of more than 100 million albums.

His ballads about love and heartbreak and bouncy mariachi tunes became hymns throughout Latin America and Spain and with Spanish speakers in the United States.

A flamboyant performer, Juan Gabriel liked to wear jackets covered in sequins or dress in shiny silk outfits in hot pink, turquoise blue or canary yellow, and he was known for tossing his head before dancing or jumping around the stage.

This article will be updated.

