Work of slain Afghan journalists provided intimate, wrenching look at country's long conflict

Some of the journalists who died were new to the profession, while others were seasoned veterans. Some were only children at the time of the takeover by Taliban militants and the 2001 U.S.-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; others, such as Shah Marai, the chief photographer for Agence-France Presse in Afghanistan, had witnessed the long arc of the conflict, joining the agency as a driver as U.S.-led forces and Afghan fighters were toppling the Taliban.