Trump weighs military options in Syria with limited airstrikes a possible scenario

President Trump on Thursday considered military action, including limited airstrikes, against Syrian President Bashar Assad in response to this week’s chemical attack that killed more than 70 people, many of them children, in northwestern Syria.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, who traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to join the president, was expected to present Trump with a list of options on a limited operation that would degrade the Assad military's capabilities and forces, hamper its ability to deliver chemical weapons and deter future use of banned nerve agents, U.S. officials said.

Administration officials and top Pentagon officers were considering attacks on Assad's military targets, including aircraft, airfields and other facilities, the officials said. Trump’s national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, was also in Florida with the president.

The fast-moving developments marked an abrupt reversal for the Trump administration, which days earlier had expressed indifference regarding the future of Assad. With Syria’s grinding multi-sided war in its seventh year, Trump had lambasted his White House predecessor’s ineffectiveness in resolving the conflict, but had also signaled his own unwillingness to deeply involve the United States in another Mideast struggle.

But the president etched his own “red line” against atrocities in Syria on Wednesday, after saying horrific images from the deadly gas attack changed his view of Syria and Assad. Until now, Trump had always taken a more transactional approach to foreign affairs, reluctant to take actions abroad that did not expressly promote American interests.

The options in Syria have become all the more complex in the last year and a half because Russian and Iranian forces have poured onto the crowded battlefield to boost Assad’s side. For Trump to confront Assad more directly, he risks confronting Russia, a nuclear-powered rival whose president, Vladimir Putin, was a hoped-for Trump ally in the fight against Islamic State.

Any U.S. military action would aim to thread the needle of sending a message to Assad while also hobbling his military capabilities, at the same time avoiding inadvertently hitting the numerous Russian and Iranian forces that are mixed in — and fighting alongside — the Syrian military in many parts of the country.

There were indications that the administration was losing patience with Russia, as well.

“It is very important that [the Russians] consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday.

Tillerson added there was “no doubt in our minds” that Assad’s government was responsible for the attack.

“It’s a serious matter; it requires a serious response,” he added when asked if a military response was being planned.

Tillerson, making rare public comments after receiving Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit in Florida, also reversed the position he had uttered just last week and said there was “no role” for Assad to continue to govern.

Tillerson heads to Moscow next week on his first official trip there. Although the trip had already been planned, it will focus in part on Russia’s continued support for Assad, officials said Thursday.

Tillerson called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Wednesday to hear Russia’s version of the Syria attack, a senior State Department official said. Moscow has parroted Assad’s claims that his forces used no chemical weapons, and that the toxic gas had been released in an airstrike on a rebel storage facility.

In the wake of the gas attack in Syria, top Congressional members were briefed on current options for military action against Assad. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was seen Thursday afternoon with top officers of the services in his Pentagon second-floor office.

Pentagon planners went to work after an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday night, one day after U.S radar and surveillance systems detected a fixed-wing Syrian aircraft drop bombs in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in northwestern Syria, on Tuesday, U.S. officials said.

The location of the strike was a makeshift hospital, the officials said; minutes later photos and videos emerged on social media alerting the world to the attack. The lifeless bodies of children were seen sprawled on the ground alongside surviving victims with foam bubbling from their mouths as they gasped for air.

“That crosses many, many lines,” Trump said on Wednesday of the gas attack. “Beyond a red line — many, many lines.”

The U.S. Navy destroyer Porter, which launched Tomahawk missiles during the so-called “shock and awe” stage of the Iraq war, is now in the region, along with the guided-missile destroyer Ross.

U.S. defense officials said they could potentially use U.S. warships to launch cruise missiles from hundreds of miles offshore, well out of range of Syrian air defenses.

Another option is using stealth aircraft to slip Syrian advanced radar and defense systems, although as one U.S. defense official said: “The use of manned aircraft would obviously increase the risk.”

Trump’s use of the term “red line,” in response to a reporter’s question at the White House on Wednesday, was immediately compared to President Obama’s 2012 warning that Assad would cross a “red line” if his forces used chemical weapons. In 2013, after Syrian forces launched a nerve gas attack, Obama considered responding with military airstrikes — but then pulled back.

Trump’s options are not that different, nor any more guaranteed of success, than were Obama’s choices.

An airstrike on any of Assad’s runways from where his bombing missions take off would have only temporary, minimal impact, experts said. Helicopters, which are also capable of transporting and dropping the barrel bombs with which Assad has killed so many people, can take off from just about any terrain.

Also, there are currently more than 1,000 U.S. troops operating inside Syria.The forces, who are helping Syrian ground forces in the battle against Islamic State, could be singled out as potential targets for retribution for strikes against the regime.

Frederic C. Hof, a former Obama administration advisor on Syria and director of the Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said that a “one-off strike” would have no real effect. “It’s basically telling Assad ‘do what you want to civilians, just not with chemicals,’” he said. “We’ll go back to where we were in 2013.”

Any military strike needs to be coupled with a diplomatic effort to get Russia to rein in Assad’s targeting of schools, marketplaces, and tenement blocks that cause mass civilian casualties, Hof said, adding that “otherwise, Assad will return to business as usual.”