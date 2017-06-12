A blond Julius Caesar in a business suit looks too familiar for comfort

Spoiler alert: At the end of Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar is assassinated.

But some would like to see a happier ending — or at least a toga-clad Caesar -- in a new production opening Monday night in which the protagonist sports a modern business suit and blond hair — details that make him look suspiciously like a certain somebody.

Complaints by Donald Trump Jr., among others, that the staging hints at the assassination of the president have prompted corporate sponsors to yank their funding for the New York Public Theater, whose Shakespeare in the Park productions are a venerable New York tradition.

The exodus was led by Delta Airlines, which announced Sunday that it was withdrawing as the Public Theater’s official airline. “No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer's Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Airlines' values,” the carrier’s statement said. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste.”

They were followed by Bank of America, which complained that the theater presented “Julius Caesar” in “such a way that was intended to provoke and offend.”

Although the Shakespeare classic does not mention Trump by name, there are several apparent parallels in this production; the Roman tyrant has a gold-plated bathtub and what one preview critic described as a “pouty Slavic wife.”

Still, the production, which has been in previews since May 23, got little notice until the cri de guerre was issued last week by right-wing Breitbart News (“‘Trump’ stabbed to death in Central Park Production of ‘Julius Caesar,’” followed by Fox News.

All too predictably has come an intellectual tempest played out on the stage of social media. Supporters of the Public Theater say it is much ado about nothing. They point out that a 2012 production of “Julius Caesar” at Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theater cast the tyrant as a tall, lanky African American with a resemblance to Barack Obama, and that sponsors of the theater, including Delta Airlines, did not raise an objection.

Oskar Eustis, the Public Theater's artistic director and director of the play, denied that the play is advocating assassination or any other violence.

In a statement posted on the theater company’s website, he wrote: “ ‘Julius Caesar’ tells a fictionalized story of a powerful, popular Roman leader who is assassinated by senators who fear he is becoming a tyrant. It is set in ancient Rome, but many productions have costumed the characters in modern dress to give it a present-day connection.”

