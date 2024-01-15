Letters to the Editor: Trump should spare us the fake outrage. He has a lot more courtrooms to visit

To the editor: Welcome to another edition of “Trump laments persecution politics,” featuring his lackluster, predictable, phony performance, right on cue. (“Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial,” Jan. 11)

The former president goes into his act of fake outrage and bogus self-righteous indignation. He doth protest way too much. An innocent person doesn’t have the need for this kind of theatrics and hysterics — a guilty person, not so much.

On a scale of one to ten, this show gets a one. Stay tuned if you can stand more of this really bad daytime drama, because he has plenty more courthouses to visit. I think I hear the organ music playing now.

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Trump saying “you can’t have a president without immunity” is laughable. Can you imagine if that had been true all these years?

If a president needs total immunity to do their job, they should not be president. Every elected official needs to be held accountable for their actions.

Even if the 90-plus other criminal charges against Trump are tossed out, him trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power is more than enough to disqualify him from office. We cannot allow this man a free pass for his actions.

If Trump or any other president is given immunity, it would create a cataclysmic breakdown of one of the fundamental pillars of our democracy.

Ron Diton, Upland