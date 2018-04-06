American Samoans aren't actually U.S. citizens. Does that violate the Constitution?

Initially, no U.S. territorial island residents received citizenship, Erman said. A series of Supreme Court opinions in the early 1900s, known as the "Insular Cases," established different rules for "incorporated territories" such as Arizona and New Mexico, which were considered to be en route to becoming U.S. states, and for "unincorporated territories," which were not. There are now five inhabited unincorporated territories — Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.