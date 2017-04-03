Here are the 8 men who are set to be executed in 11 days in Arkansas

The dates with death are set.

Arkansas is scheduled to execute eight men in 11 days later this month.

No state has executed this many individuals in such a short span since the death penalty was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976. The men were all convicted of murders that took place between 1989 and 1999.

Here are the men and the dates they are scheduled to die.

April 17

FILE - This combinat AP Don Davis, left, and Bruce Ward Don Davis, left, and Bruce Ward (AP)

Don Davis

Sentenced to death: 1992

Crime: Murder of Jane Daniels, who lived in Rogers, Ark., and was shot and killed inside her home.

Bruce Ward

Sentenced to death: 1990

Crime: Murder of Rebecca Doss, 18, at a Little Rock, Ark., gas station.

April 20

This combination of AP Stacey Johnson, left, and Ledell Lee Stacey Johnson, left, and Ledell Lee (AP)

Stacey Johnson

Sentenced to death: 1994

Crime: Murder of Carol Heath of De Queen, Ark., who was beaten to death inside her apartment as her two young children slept. Johnson says he’s innocent.

Ledell Lee

Sentenced to death: 1995

Crime: Murder of Debra Reese, who was beaten to death in her Little Rock home. Lee says he’s innocent.

April 24

This combination of AP Jack Jones, left, and Marcel Williams Jack Jones, left, and Marcel Williams (AP)

Jack Jones

Sentenced to death: 1996

Crime: Murder and rape of Mary Phillips in Bald Knob, Ark.

Marcel Williams

Sentenced to death: 1997

Crime: Murder and kidnapping of Stacy Rae Errickson, who was pumping gas at a suburban Little Rock service station.

April 27

This combination of AP Jason McGehee, left, and Kenneth Williams Jason McGehee, left, and Kenneth Williams (AP)

Jason McGehee

Sentenced to death: 1997

Crime: Murder and kidnapping of John Melbourne Jr., 15, in Boone County, Ark.

Kenneth Williams

Sentenced to death: 2000

Crime: Murder of Cecil Boren in Grady, Ark., who was shot and killed on his farm.

kurtis.lee@latimes.com

Twitter: @kurtisalee