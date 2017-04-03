Here are the 8 men who are set to be executed in 11 days in Arkansas

The dates with death are set.
Arkansas is scheduled to execute eight men in 11 days later this month.
No state has executed this many individuals in such a short span since the death penalty was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976. The men were all convicted of murders that took place between 1989 and 1999.
Here are the men and the dates they are scheduled to die.
April 17
Don Davis
Sentenced to death: 1992
Crime: Murder of Jane Daniels, who lived in Rogers, Ark., and was shot and killed inside her home.
Bruce Ward
Sentenced to death: 1990
Crime: Murder of Rebecca Doss, 18, at a Little Rock, Ark., gas station.
April 20
Stacey Johnson
Sentenced to death: 1994
Crime: Murder of Carol Heath of De Queen, Ark., who was beaten to death inside her apartment as her two young children slept. Johnson says he’s innocent.
Ledell Lee
Sentenced to death: 1995
Crime: Murder of Debra Reese, who was beaten to death in her Little Rock home. Lee says he’s innocent.
April 24
Jack Jones
Sentenced to death: 1996
Crime: Murder and rape of Mary Phillips in Bald Knob, Ark.
Marcel Williams
Sentenced to death: 1997
Crime: Murder and kidnapping of Stacy Rae Errickson, who was pumping gas at a suburban Little Rock service station.
April 27
Jason McGehee
Sentenced to death: 1997
Crime: Murder and kidnapping of John Melbourne Jr., 15, in Boone County, Ark.
Kenneth Williams
Sentenced to death: 2000
Crime: Murder of Cecil Boren in Grady, Ark., who was shot and killed on his farm.
