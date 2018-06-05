Caught between Americas, asylum-seekers remain in limbo on a bridge over the Rio Grande

So they waited. When Violet ran down the bridge hand in hand with a new friend, he trailed behind. When she cried, he lifted her into his arms. Her mother was back in Honduras with a new boyfriend. For the past year, it had been the two of them, working toward entering the U.S. The weather forecast for the next week was bleak, all 100-degree days, the high Tuesday expected to reach 109. Still, they waited.