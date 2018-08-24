Advertisement

Two men sentenced to prison for parking garage attack during Charlottesville white nationalist rally

By Associated Press
Aug 24, 2018 | 8:05 AM
| CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.
Jacob Goodwin, left, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the beating of a black man at a white nationalist rally. Alex Ramos, right, was sentenced to six years. (Lonoke County Sheriff's Office / Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Two men have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The Daily Progress reports that Alex Ramos of Georgia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday; Jacob Goodwin of Arkansas was sentenced to eight years.

Both were convicted of malicious wounding in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris.

The attack in a parking garage by a group of men was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.

Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.

A third man was also convicted in the attack, and a fourth has been charged.

