Two men sentenced to prison for parking garage attack during Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Two men have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
The Daily Progress reports that Alex Ramos of Georgia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday; Jacob Goodwin of Arkansas was sentenced to eight years.
Both were convicted of malicious wounding in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris.
The attack in a parking garage by a group of men was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.
Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.
A third man was also convicted in the attack, and a fourth has been charged.