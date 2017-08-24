In racially charged case, Florida carries out its first execution since early 2016

In the four decades since Florida reinstated the death penalty, the state had never executed a white man for the murder of a black victim.

That changed Thursday when the state used a controversial cocktail of lethal injection drugs to execute Mark James Asay, 53, for the 1987 murder of two men in a crime that prosecutors say was racially motivated.

The case was riddled with legal challenges. Asay was sentenced to death in 1988 by a judge after a jury split 9 to 3 on the question of capital punishment, under a Florida sentencing scheme that the U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled unconstitutional.

Executions had been on hold in Florida since January 2016, when the nation’s highest court ruled that the state’s system of capital sentencing invested too much power in judges and too little in juries, violating the 6th Amendment.

Asay’s attorneys argued that the state’s new death penalty statute should be applied to their client. But their request for a stay was denied this month by the Florida Supreme Court.

And in a bizarre wrinkle in a death penalty case hinging on racial motivation, the Florida Supreme Court announced in a ruling 10 days before the execution that it had mistakenly identified one of the victims as a black man.

“We have previously described the victim born Robert McDowell as ‘a black man dressed as a woman,’” the court said. “Renee Torres née Robert McDowell may have been either white or mixed-race, Hispanic but was not a black man. We regret our previous error.”

The court went on to rule that the mistake did not affect the ultimate outcome of Asay’s death sentence — a point disputed by his lawyers and many death penalty experts.

Jarvie is a special correspondent.