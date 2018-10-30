In Georgia gubernatorial race, Stacey Abrams has a real chance to make history

Trump won this rural stretch of Upson County overwhelmingly in 2016. But the retired elementary school teacher is hopeful that some, at least, of her neighbors are now leaning toward voting for an entirely different kind of candidate. At an early-vote rally last week for Abrams at a historic African American church in Thomaston, Ga., Greenman, who is white, was surprised to spot friends, former co-workers, and old high school classmates squeezed into the wooden pews.