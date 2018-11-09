After a suburban secession movement is defeated in Georgia, a community takes stock

“To get down to it, it’s just immoral,” said Arthur Christian, 49, a financial project manager who runs the ballot committee Citizens to Keep Stockbridge Together. “What would have happened to those 18,000 residents left over in Stockbridge? It would immediately mean a new municipal tax, which currently we don’t have. But more than that, it could mean personal bankruptcy for those on a meager fixed income and, ultimately, it could have resulted in the city of Stockbridge going insolvent.”