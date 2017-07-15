Lack of sprinklers raises concerns about older high-rise buildings across the U.S. after deadly Hawaii fire

At least three people died Friday after a fire blazed across the upper floor of a Honolulu high-rise, shooting flames and plumes of thick, black smoke out windows and causing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The 36-story tower was not equipped with sprinklers.

The fire broke out on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo condominium complex around 2 p.m. and spread to the 28th floor, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Jenkins said in a statement.

A dozen people in the complex received medical attention from paramedics and were evacuated. Four of those people, including one firefighter, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

More than 100 firefighters descended on the scene as the fire broke windows and trapped some residents in their apartments. Many occupants were told to shelter in place until emergency personnel could escort them down stairwells to safety, Jenkins said.

The 568-unit complex, just outside the beachfront neighborhood of Waikiki on the southern shore of the island of Oahu, was built in 1971. Its condominiums sell from around $339,000 to $650,000.

It is not the first fire to break out in the 46-year-old building. In 2013, a fire started in a microwave oven in an eighth-floor apartment, spreading quickly to the unit above, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Residents of both units escaped that fire with no injuries. Seven floors of the building were evacuated, and officials estimated the fire cost about $1.1 million in damage.

National building codes have required automatic fire sprinklers in large public and commercial occupancies since the early 1980s. Those codes, however, do not apply to older residential high-rises unless a state or local municipality enacts regulations.

“The majority of the country is not doing the retrofits,” said Glenn Corbett, associate professor of fire science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. “You see this patchwork of places that have it and others that do not.”

Special correspondent Chang reported from Honolulu, and special correspondent Jarvie reported from Atlanta.