Before and after images of destruction from Hurricane Michael in Florida's Panhandle

At least 11 deaths were blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in over 50 years, and by early Friday it wasn't over yet: a tropical storm long after Wednesday's landfall, Michael stubbornly kept up its punch while barreling up the Southeast, dumping heavy rain and spreading flash-flooding misery as far away as Virginia.
Before and after aerial views of the Long Point Park area of Panama City, Fla.. (©2018 DigitalGlobe)
Before and after images of the Ivy Road Estates neighborhood in Panama City show trees blown away and homes heavily damaged. (©2018 DigitalGlobe)
Several buildings at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Fla., were literally blown away by Michael. (©2018 DigitalGlobe)