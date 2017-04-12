2 Illinois men arrested on charges of providing material support to Islamic State

Two Illinois men were arrested Wednesday on federal terrorism charges alleging they conspired to provide material support to the Islamic State terrorist organization.

According to the charges, Joseph Jones and Edward Schimenti, both 35, engaged in physical training exercises at a gym in Zion with an FBI informant who they believed intended to travel overseas to fight for Islamic State.

Last month, the pair furnished several cellphones to the informant, believing they would be used to detonate explosive devices in Islamic State attacks, the complaint states.

On Friday, Jones, also known as Yusuf Abdulhaqq, and Schimenti, also known as Abdul Wali, drove the informant to O'Hare International Airport believing he was going to board a plane to the Middle East to join Islamic State, the complaint alleges.

Schimenti told the informant to "drench that land with they, they blood," according to the complaint.

Both men are from the city of Zion, near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. The two are charged with conspiring to knowingly provide and attempt to provide material support and resources to Islamic State, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

They were arrested Wednesday morning and are scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.

This article will be updated.

Meisner writes for the Chicago Tribune.

