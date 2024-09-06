Man charged with plotting shooting at a New York Jewish center on anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland said a Pakistani man had attempted to travel from Canada, where he lives, to New York City with the “stated goal of slaughtering ... as many Jewish people as possible.”

A Pakistani man was arrested in Canada this week and accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the latest Israel-Hamas war, federal authorities announced Friday.

U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland said Muhammad Shahzeb Khan had attempted to travel from Canada, where he lives, to New York City with the “stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible.”

The man also known as Shahzeb Jadoon was apprehended Tuesday and charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the terrorist group, which is sometimes referred to as ISIS, which stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“Jewish communities — like all communities in this country — should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack,” Garland said in a statement.

It was unclear if the 20-year-old Khan has a lawyer, where in Canada he was being held or when he may be brought to the U.S. to face the charges. There was no listing for the case in the online federal court system.

Edward Kim, a spokesperson for the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office, which is handling the case, deferred to Canadian authorities, who didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

U.S. authorities said Khan began sharing Islamic State propaganda videos and expressing his support for the extremist group in social media posts and communications with others on an encrypted messaging app last November.

In conversations with two undercover law enforcement officers, he said he was trying start a “real offline cell” of Islamic State in order to carry out attacks against “Israeli Jewish chabads” in America. Khan said he and another Islamic State supporter based in the U.S. needed to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition and other materials, according to the Justice Department.

Khan also provided details about how he would cross the border from Canada and said he was considering conducting the attacks on either the Oct. 7 anniversary or on Oct. 11, which this year starts the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, authorities said.

On Aug. 20, he told the undercover officers that he had settled on targeting New York because of its sizeable Jewish population and sent a photograph of the specific area inside a Jewish center where he planned to carry out the attack, according to the Justice Department.

His online messages described the Brooklyn site, which is not named in court documents, as “the ultra orthodox hasidic jews world headquarters,” according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Chabad-Lubavitch, an influential Hasidic Jewish movement headquartered in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights section, didn’t immediately comment Friday.

Khan began making his way to the U.S. using three vehicles that included other drivers and passengers before he was stopped around Ormstown, a town in Quebec that is about 12 miles from the international border, federal authorities said.

Marcelo writes for the Associated Press.