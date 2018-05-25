Democrat drops out of Iowa governor's race amid sexual misconduct allegations

Businessman Fred Hubbell, the apparent front-runner who has spent millions of his own money ahead of the primary, could pick up enough of Boulton's supporters for a flat-out win. A party convention might lead Democrats to ultimately back a different candidate who may have been behind the pack for months. The remaining other candidates are union leader Cathy Glasson, physician Andy McGuire, longtime party organizer John Norris and former city mayor Ross Wilburn.