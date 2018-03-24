Tears, silence and anger: Hundreds of thousands march worldwide to demand action on guns

Tears rolled down Emma Gonzalez's face as she stood in silence.
For 6 minutes and 20 seconds — the time it took for a killer to rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and kill 17 people last month — Emma held the attention of hundreds of thousands of people at the March for Our Lives in Washington by just standing quietly, her face looming beside her on two huge video screens.
She wasn't the only one crying. Tears could be seen on many in the crowd.
Emma, 18, was among several students from the Florida high school to take the podium at the Washington event, one of scores of marches and rallies held around the world to call for stronger gun regulations. People marched in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Minneapolis, London, Paris, Sydney and many smaller cities and towns to demand action in the aftermath of the Parkland massacre and other mass shootings in recent months.
Chanting "Never again!" and "Vote them out!" marchers in the United States demanded legislation to ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, such as those used in Parkland and in the attack in Las Vegas in October that killed 58 people. President Trump announced plans Friday for a ban on "bump stocks," devices used in the Las Vegas attack that turn semiautomatic weapons into de facto machine guns.
"Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job," Emma said after she resumed her speech.
In Los Angeles, marchers carried signs denouncing the National Rifle Assn. and demanding change. "NRA has blood on its hands," said one. "Protect us! Not guns," read another. Giselle Jimenez, 17, of Alexander Hamilton High School, held a sign in downtown L.A. that read: "Silly me, I didn't know that not wanting kids to be slaughtered by assault rifles was being political."
Paul McCartney attended the March for Our Lives in New York as a way to honor his former bandmate and friend John Lennon. McCartney, wearing a "We Can End Gun Violence" T-shirt, told CNN, "One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here, so it's important to me."
Lennon was shot and killed Dec. 8, 1980, outside his New York apartment.
In New Orleans, high school students held signs criticizing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was seriously injured last June when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice. Even after the shooting, Scalise has voiced staunch opposition to stricter gun laws.
"He has an 'A' rating from the NRA and will never be an advocate for tougher gun laws," Louise Olivier, 16, a junior at Benjamin Franklin High School, said as she held a sign assailing the Republican. "He almost died from a gunshot wound and still refuses to do anything."
Olivia Keefe, 17, a classmate of Louise's, said gun control legislation should not be a partisan issue. "This is not about Democrats or Republicans at all. … This is about common sense," she said. "We need laws so a guy doesn't have the chance to go on to a baseball field and start shooting."
Although crowd estimates are inexact, hundreds of thousands of people marched in Washington alone. The march there spread over a vast stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue, and brought together people from around the country who were spurred to action by the students at Stoneman Douglas High, who were transformed by the shooting from ordinary high school students to survivors and political activists with a worldwide following.
"Welcome to the revolution," said one of the Parkland student-organizers, Cameron Kasky, in a speech aimed squarely at members of Congress. "We are the change.… Represent us or get out."
Cameron was among a number of students from the school in Parkland to speak to the hundreds of thousands of marchers who gathered near the base of Capitol Hill on Saturday to protest U.S. gun laws with chants of "Vote them out!"
Neither President Trump nor the Republican-controlled Congress supports the student's proposals to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Trump and lawmakers left Washington on Friday, as marchers converged from all over the nation.
"This is a movement," said Delaney Tarr, another Stoneman Douglas student, and it will not stop until Congress passes laws that "keep weapons of war out of the hands of civilians."
If no assault weapons ban is passed, "we will vote them out," she said.
The crowd responded with a more chants of "Vote them out!"
Trump, for one, was nowhere within earshot of the march and student speeches, having spent Saturday at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Scores of people had lined his motorcade's usual path, which has been well-traveled by the president as he shuttles between his Mar-a-Lago estate and the Trump International Golf Club during weekend visits. They held signs excoriating the NRA and supporting an assault weapons ban.
But returning to Mar-a-Lago from the golf club on Saturday afternoon, Trump's motorcade took a longer route than usual, crossing a different bridge into Palm Beach and then driving down Ocean Boulevard. There were striking views of the blue water and palatial estates, but no protesters could be spotted.
The White House did not respond to a question about the reason for the detour.
In Las Vegas, Stephanie Dobyns, a survivor of the mass shooting last fall, spoke at a March for Our Lives rally at City Hall. She described how she went to buy a bulletproof vest from a store in Texas, and explained to the sales clerk that she wanted it to protect her while she spoke at the gun-control march.
"Do you know what he said?" Dobyns asked.
"What did he say?" a lone voice yelled from the crowd. She paused again.
"He said he didn't want his vest being used by anyone participating in that rally."
The chorus of boos was deafening. And it didn't stop.
Livingston reported from Los Angeles, Savage from Washington and Montero from Las Vegas. Times staff writer Kurtis Lee in New Orleans contributed to this report.