17 dead in Missouri lake disaster, raising new safety concerns about duck boats

Missouri authorities said Friday that at least 17 people were killed when a boat carrying sightseers on a lake sank a day earlier after encountering high winds and choppy waters.
Divers recovered several bodies Friday. The disaster began Thursday at Table Rock Lake, a popular tourist spot in Missouri’s Ozarks, when a vessel known as a duck boat filled with sightseers and operated by Ride the Ducks, a tour company, sank.
In a statement posted on its website Friday morning, Ride the Ducks said "words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking” and that the business would close “while we support the investigation.”
“We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue,” the company said.
Duck boats — a nod to the boats’ military origins in World War II, when the amphibious DUKW craft were created to ferry U.S. Army troops and supplies — have wheels and can drive on land as well float through the water.
After the war ended, many of the boats were sold as surplus for civilian use and became a popular novelty for water tours, including in Missouri.
But Thursday’s disaster is not the first of its kind.
A former top federal safety official questioned Friday why the watercraft were still in service across the U.S.
“The bottom line is, why are these boats still being used?” Jim Hall, the former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star. “These boats were not designed for recreational use, especially with large numbers of people and weather like this. The operator and the regulators know the danger.”
Hall was the chairman when the NTSB investigated a similar duck boat disaster on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas in 1999 that left 13 passengers dead when the boat suddenly sank.
Investigators in that incident generally faulted the boat’s safety margins. “DUKWs were not originally designed for passenger service and do not have adequate reserve buoyancy to remain afloat in the event of a breach of watertight integrity,” the report said.
Additionally, passengers in the Arkansas disaster were trapped by a canopy that had been installed over the boat’s open-air seating areas, “contributing to the high loss of life,” the report said, adding that ”all but one of the survivors stated that the canopy was an impediment to their escape.”
One Arkansas survivor told the safety board: “If you had the cover [canopy] off, everybody would have had a chance. With that cover on, there’s too many people [who] didn’t have a chance because that thing sank so quick.”
The board recommended adding extra buoyancy to duck boats and removing canopies to give passengers a better chance to escape in case of a disaster.
An archived version of the homepage of Ride the Ducks showed at least two different duck boats, both with overhead canopies.
The company promoted the boats as a novelty, alluding to their history as “unique military vehicles,” adding: “Drive the duck a little if you want. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure.”
