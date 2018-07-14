12 Russians indicted in hacking of Clinton's campaign and computers handling voter registration

The Russians used a variety of tactics, such as "spoofing" and "spearfishing," to trick Democratic officials into revealing their email passwords and install malware on their computers, according to the indictment. Once the systems were breached, intelligence officers could secretly track keystrokes, take screenshots and extract documents. Some of this activity was routed through servers leased in Arizona and Illinois and funded with cryptocurrency known as bitcoin to cover the conspirators’ tracks, the indictment said.