NAACP to oust its president as it looks for ways to better combat Trump

The National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People plans on Friday to announce the removal of its president in an attempt to reset its leadership to better confront civil rights priorities in the Trump administration.

The move by the NAACP, which was confirmed to the Los Angeles Times by a source close to the organization, comes just three years after Cornell W. Brooks became the leader of the Baltimore-based group.

NAACP board chairman Leon W. Russell and vice chairman Derrick Johnson will run the organization during the search for a successor. Brooks, a lawyer and African Methodist Episcopal minister, will serve as president until his contract expires in June.

jaweed.kaleem@latimes.com

Jaweed Kaleem is The Times' national race and justice correspondent. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

